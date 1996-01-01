8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hexane (C6H14) produces 4163 kJ/mol of heat when it undergoes combustion. Calculate the heat produced by burning 5.00 gal of hexane. The density of hexane is 0.6594 g/mL.
A
7.85 x 105 kJ
B
6.03 x 105 kJ
C
8.91 x 104 kJ
D
1.51 x 104 kJ