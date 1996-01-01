If the energy from the reaction of HNO 2 shown below is used to create NO 2 , how many moles of NO 2 can be created per mole of HNO 2 ? The energy needed to create 1.00 mol of NO 2 is 122.92 kJ.

HNO 2 (aq) + H+(aq) + e- → NO(g) + 2 H 2 O(l) E° = 0.98 V