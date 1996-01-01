8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the energy from the reaction of HNO2 shown below is used to create NO2, how many moles of NO2 can be created per mole of HNO2? The energy needed to create 1.00 mol of NO2 is 122.92 kJ.
HNO2(aq) + H+(aq) + e- → NO(g) + 2 H2O(l) E° = 0.98 V
If the energy from the reaction of HNO2 shown below is used to create NO2, how many moles of NO2 can be created per mole of HNO2? The energy needed to create 1.00 mol of NO2 is 122.92 kJ.
HNO2(aq) + H+(aq) + e- → NO(g) + 2 H2O(l) E° = 0.98 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.22 mol
B
1.00 mol
C
2.60 mol
D
1.30 mol