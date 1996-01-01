8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Whiskey rocks are small cubes of natural stone used to chill whiskey and other spirits. To test its effectiveness, it was used in an unknown amount of water.
3 rocks that collectively weigh 95.5 g that were initially at 8°C were placed in an insulated container full of water at 27.1°C. The specific heat of the rocks is 0.98 J/g-K.
Calculate the mass of the water considering the final temperature of 13.6°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15.6 g
B
53.9 g
C
169 g
D
9.28 g