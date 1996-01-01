Whiskey rocks are small cubes of natural stone used to chill whiskey and other spirits. To test its effectiveness, it was used in an unknown amount of water.

3 rocks that collectively weigh 95.5 g that were initially at 8°C were placed in an insulated container full of water at 27.1°C. The specific heat of the rocks is 0.98 J/g-K.

Calculate the mass of the water considering the final temperature of 13.6°C.