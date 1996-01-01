8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the final temperature of the mixture of 75.0 mL each of butanol at 5.0 °C and water at 30.1 °C assuming no heat is lost to the surroundings.
The density of butanol and water is 0.81 g/mL and 1.0 g/mL respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
27.6 °C
B
21.2 °C
C
25.3 °C
D
22.0 °C