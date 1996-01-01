19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following compounds follow Trouton's rule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m-cresol, benzyl alcohol
B
nonane, m-cresol, chloroform, benzyl alcohol
C
nonane, m-cresol, bromoethane, chloroform, fluorobenzene
D
nonane, bromoethane, chloroform
E
m-cresol, bromoethane, chloroform, fluorobenzene
F
m-cresol, chloroform, benzyl alcohol, fluorobezene