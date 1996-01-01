19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Trouton's rule state that the standard molar entropy of vaporization for many liquids at their normal boiling points is about 88 J/mol-K. What is the normal boiling point of I2 (ΔH°vap I2(g) = 62.4 kJ/mol, ΔH°vap I2(l) = 13.5 kJ/mol) assuming that Trouton's rule applies and its ΔH°vap remains constant with temperature?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4×103 K
B
5.6×102 K
C
1.6×103 K
D
7.1×102 K