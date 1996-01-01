Trouton's rule state that the standard molar entropy of vaporization for many liquids at their normal boiling points is about 88 J/mol-K. What is the normal boiling point of I 2 (ΔH° vap I 2 (g) = 62.4 kJ/mol, ΔH° vap I 2 (l) = 13.5 kJ/mol) assuming that Trouton's rule applies and its ΔH° vap remains constant with temperature?