Sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) gas reacts with oxygen (O 2 ) to produce sulfur trioxide (SO 3 ): 2 SO 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 SO 3 (g). A 5.5 L reaction vessel is charged with a mixture of SO 2 and O 2 at 300 °C. When the equilibrium was established, the mixture had the three gases at these partial pressures: P SO2 = 1.15 atm, P O2 = 2.35 atm, and P SO3 = 0.855 atm. Determine K p .