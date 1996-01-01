16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas reacts with oxygen (O2) to produce sulfur trioxide (SO3): 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g). A 5.5 L reaction vessel is charged with a mixture of SO2 and O2 at 300 °C. When the equilibrium was established, the mixture had the three gases at these partial pressures: PSO2 = 1.15 atm, PO2 = 2.35 atm, and PSO3 = 0.855 atm. Determine Kp.
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas reacts with oxygen (O2) to produce sulfur trioxide (SO3): 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g). A 5.5 L reaction vessel is charged with a mixture of SO2 and O2 at 300 °C. When the equilibrium was established, the mixture had the three gases at these partial pressures: PSO2 = 1.15 atm, PO2 = 2.35 atm, and PSO3 = 0.855 atm. Determine Kp.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kp = 0.185
B
Kp = 0.235
C
Kp = 0.314
D
Kp = 0.419