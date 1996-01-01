16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram below shows nitric oxide (NO) reacting with oxygen (O2) to form nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
2 NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g)
Using the information in the diagram, calculate the value of the equilibrium constant, Kc, for the reaction. Assume the volume of the container is 3.4 L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25
B
0.32
C
0.38
D
0.44