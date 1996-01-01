Methane gas, the main component in biogas, is one of the clean fuels used for transportation. It is a useful fuel source when it undergoes combustion:

CH 4 (g) + 2 O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l)

Using the data below, calculate ∆H° and ∆S° for the reaction. Assume that these values do not change significantly with temperature.