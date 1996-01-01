19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following S° values, calculate and provide the correct sign of ΔS° for the following reaction: 2 C3H8O(g) + 9 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 8 H2O(g).
S° (J/mol•K)
C3H8O(g) 322.6
O2(g) 205.0
CO2(g) 213.6
H2O(g) 188.83
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS° = +302.0 J/K
B
ΔS° = –302.0 J/K
C
ΔS° = +521.2 J/K
D
ΔS° = –521.2 J/K