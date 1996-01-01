Given the following S° values, calculate and provide the correct sign of ΔS° for the following reaction: 2 C 3 H 8 O(g) + 9 O 2 (g) → 6 CO 2 (g) + 8 H 2 O(g).

S° (J/mol•K)

C 3 H 8 O(g) 322.6

O 2 (g) 205.0

CO 2 (g) 213.6

H 2 O(g) 188.83