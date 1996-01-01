19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
What is its ΔStotal? What is its spontaneity under standard-state conditions?
Consider the following reaction:
What is its ΔStotal? What is its spontaneity under standard-state conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔStotal = 3.36×102 J/K; The reaction is spontaneous under standard state conditions
B
ΔStotal = −1.69×103 J/K; The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard state conditions
C
ΔStotal = 1.69×103 J/K; The reaction is spontaneous under standard state conditions
D
ΔStotal = −3.36×102 J/K; The reaction is spontaneous under standard state conditions
E
ΔStotal = −2.03×104 J/K; The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard state conditions
F
ΔStotal = 2.03×104 J/K; The reaction is spontaneous under standard state conditions