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18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Selective Precipitation
18. Aqueous Equilibrium

Selective Precipitation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
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Problem 11Multiple Choice

If you have a mixture of ions where the Ksp of Cu(OH)2 is 2.0 x 10-20 and the Ksp of Mg(OH)2 is 1.8 x 10-11, which ion will precipitate first upon addition of OH-?