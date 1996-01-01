15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
An archeologist wants to determine the age of a shell using carbon dating. Carbon-14 decays with first-order kinetics and has a half-life of 5730 years. A fossilized shell contains 26.3% of the C-14 found in a living shell. Determine the age of the shell.
A
3.91×103 years
B
1.10×104 years
C
2.52×103 years
D
1.20×104 years