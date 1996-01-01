Consider the hypothetical decomposition reaction: AB → A + B. The following data were collected at 423.15 K:

t (s) [AB] (M)

0.0 2.500

20.0 2.099

40.0 1.762

60.0 1.479

80.0 1.241

100.0 1.042

Calculate the half-life of the reaction at the initial concentration.