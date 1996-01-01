15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the hypothetical decomposition reaction: AB → A + B. The following data were collected at 423.15 K:
t (s) [AB] (M)
0.0 2.500
20.0 2.099
40.0 1.762
60.0 1.479
80.0 1.241
100.0 1.042
Calculate the half-life of the reaction at the initial concentration.
Consider the hypothetical decomposition reaction: AB → A + B. The following data were collected at 423.15 K:
t (s) [AB] (M)
0.0 2.500
20.0 2.099
40.0 1.762
60.0 1.479
80.0 1.241
100.0 1.042
Calculate the half-life of the reaction at the initial concentration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
252 s
B
88.3 s
C
118 s
D
79.2 s