19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
141PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the following reduction half-reactions:
Ag+(aq) + e− → Ag(s) E°red = 0.80 V
SO42−(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 e− → H2SO3(aq) + H2O(l) E°red = 0.20 V
What is the change in Gibbs free energy for the oxidation of Ag(s) by SO42−(aq) at 298 K using the following reduction half-reactions?
Using the following reduction half-reactions:
Ag+(aq) + e− → Ag(s) E°red = 0.80 V
SO42−(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 e− → H2SO3(aq) + H2O(l) E°red = 0.20 V
What is the change in Gibbs free energy for the oxidation of Ag(s) by SO42−(aq) at 298 K using the following reduction half-reactions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.6×10−3 kJ
B
1.2×102 kJ
C
−8.6×10−3 kJ
D
−1.2×102 kJ