In cellular respiration, molecular oxygen is reduced by NADH to produce water. This reaction is an energy-yielding process in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) Using the following reduction potentials,

O 2 (g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → 2 H 2 O(l) E° red = +0.82 V

NAD+(aq) + H+(aq) + 2 e− → NADH (aq) E° red = −0.32 V