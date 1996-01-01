19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
140PRACTICE PROBLEM
In cellular respiration, molecular oxygen is reduced by NADH to produce water. This reaction is an energy-yielding process in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) Using the following reduction potentials,
O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → 2 H2O(l) E°red = +0.82 V
NAD+(aq) + H+(aq) + 2 e− → NADH (aq) E°red = −0.32 V
At 298 K, what is the ∆G° for the reduction of O2 by NADH?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−193 kJ
B
−440 kJ
C
193 kJ
D
440 kJ