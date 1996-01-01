15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: OCl–(aq) + I–(aq) → OI–(aq) + Cl–(aq). The proposed reaction mechanism is as follows:
OCl–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH–(aq) k1 = forward reaction; k–1 = reverse reaction (fast equilibrium)
I–(aq) + HOCl(aq) → HOI(aq) + Cl–(aq) k2 (slow)
HOI(aq) + OH–(aq) → H2O(l) + OI–(aq) k3 (fast)
Establish a relationship between the rate constant k and the elementary reaction rate constants.
Consider the following reaction: OCl–(aq) + I–(aq) → OI–(aq) + Cl–(aq). The proposed reaction mechanism is as follows:
OCl–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH–(aq) k1 = forward reaction; k–1 = reverse reaction (fast equilibrium)
I–(aq) + HOCl(aq) → HOI(aq) + Cl–(aq) k2 (slow)
HOI(aq) + OH–(aq) → H2O(l) + OI–(aq) k3 (fast)
Establish a relationship between the rate constant k and the elementary reaction rate constants.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
k = k–1/k1k2[H2O]
B
k = k–1/k1k2
C
k = k1k2[H2O]/k–1
D
k = k1k2/k–1