Consider the following reaction: OCl–(aq) + I–(aq) → OI–(aq) + Cl–(aq). The proposed reaction mechanism is as follows:

OCl–(aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH–(aq) k 1 = forward reaction; k –1 = reverse reaction (fast equilibrium)

I–(aq) + HOCl(aq) → HOI(aq) + Cl–(aq) k 2 (slow)

HOI(aq) + OH–(aq) → H 2 O(l) + OI–(aq) k 3 (fast)

Establish a relationship between the rate constant k and the elementary reaction rate constants.