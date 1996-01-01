15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the hypothetical formation of XYZ from XY and Z2 with the following reaction mechanism:
XY + XY → X2Y2
X2Y2 + Z2 → 2 XYZ
Predict the rate law of the reaction given that the first step is the slow step.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate = k[XY]2
B
rate = k[XY]
C
rate = k[XY]1/2