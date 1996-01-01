A specific type of coolant has a specific heat of 0.963 J/g-K which is actually lower than that of water. However, in terms of practicality, coolants can be better in certain situations. One property among others is having a much lower freezing point and much higher boiling point than water, which makes it more robust and has a higher temperature range for operating as a liquid. Considering that the coolant has a density of 1.79 g/mL, calculate the equivalent volume in gal of the coolant needed to provide the same heat capacity as 5.00 gal of water.