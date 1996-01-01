8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of titanium weighing 250.0 g was heated from 25.00 °C to 150.0 °C. The process required 16.34 kJ of heat. Calculate the molar heat capacity of titanium in J/mol-°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
59.61 J/mol-°C
B
16.45 J/mol-°C
C
25.03 J/mol-°C
D
75.06 J/mol-°C