3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
A petroleum sample is composed of 23.29% heptane (C7H16), 52.18% hexane (C6H14), and the rest octane (C8H18). If 38 kg of this sample is combusted completely, calculate the maximum mass of carbon dioxide formed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.11×105 g
B
1.17×105 g
C
5.50×106 g
D
4.32×105 g