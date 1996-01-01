You want to dissolve an aluminum rod weighing 1.5 kg. What is the minimum mass of H 2 SO 4 (in g) required to react with aluminum? How much (in g) H 2 gas is produced if the aluminum rod reacts completely?

Al(s) + H 2 SO 4 (aq) → Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (aq) + H 2 (g)