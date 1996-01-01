3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
You want to dissolve an aluminum rod weighing 1.5 kg. What is the minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) required to react with aluminum? How much (in g) H2 gas is produced if the aluminum rod reacts completely?
Al(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + H2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
987.15 g H2SO4, 128.16 g H2
B
508.31 g H2SO4, 257.31 g H2
C
2013.45 g H2SO4, 156.32 g H2
D
8180.23 g H2SO4, 168.46 g H2