Soda lime (Ca(OH) 2 ) and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) can react according to the following reaction:

4 NO 2 (g) + 2 Ca(OH) 2 (s) → Ca(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) + 2 H 2 O(l) + Ca(NO 2 ) 2 (aq)

This demonstrates how Ca(OH) 2 can be used to absorb NO 2 gas. How many moles of NO 2 can be absorbed when 0.367 mol Ca(OH) 2 reacts in this manner?