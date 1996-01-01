3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Soda lime (Ca(OH)2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) can react according to the following reaction:
4 NO2(g) + 2 Ca(OH)2(s) → Ca(NO3)2(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Ca(NO2)2(aq)
This demonstrates how Ca(OH)2 can be used to absorb NO2 gas. How many moles of NO2 can be absorbed when 0.367 mol Ca(OH)2 reacts in this manner?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.184 mol
B
0.367 mol
C
0.734 mol
D
0.956 mol