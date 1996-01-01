3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propane (C3H8) is a component of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It burns completely as follows: C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
How many grams of O2 are needed to be able to burn 13.5 gal of C3H8 if the density of propane at 25.0 °C is 0.493 g/mL?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.56×105 g
B
1.82×104 g
C
2.41×104 g
D
9.12×104 g