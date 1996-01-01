Propane (C 3 H 8 ) is a component of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It burns completely as follows: C 3 H 8 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 3 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O(g)

How many grams of O 2 are needed to be able to burn 13.5 gal of C 3 H 8 if the density of propane at 25.0 °C is 0.493 g/mL?