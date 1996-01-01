6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution contains equal masses of propylene glycol (C3H8O2) and water, and has a density of 1.04 g/mL. Calculate the Molarity of this propylene glycol solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13.6 M
B
0.0068 M
C
6.83 M
D
5.2 M