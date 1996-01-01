15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following first-order reaction:
2 N2O5(g) → 2 N2O4(g) + O2(g)
If the reaction has an activation energy of 103 kJ/mol and an Arrhenius constant of 2.01×1013 s–1, calculate the rate constant of the reaction at 650 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.06×105 s–1
B
2.61×104 s–1
C
1.81×105 s–1
D
3.01×104 s–1