15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among the two reactions below, predict which will have a smaller orientation factor and justify your answer.
Reaction A. SO3(g) + H2O(g) → H2SO4(g)
Reaction B. H(g) + Br(g) → HBr(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction A will have a smaller orientation factor because the reactants are asymmetric molecules.
B
Reaction B will have a smaller orientation factor because the reactants are spherically symmetric molecules.
C
Reactions A and B will have equivalent orientation factors because both reactions have two reactants.