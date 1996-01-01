3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The process of copper plating commonly uses copper sulfate solution. Calculate the maximum amount of copper in grams that can be plated out from a 3.2 L CuSO4 solution with 3.5% Cu by mass. (density = 1.19 g/mL)
The process of copper plating commonly uses copper sulfate solution. Calculate the maximum amount of copper in grams that can be plated out from a 3.2 L CuSO4 solution with 3.5% Cu by mass. (density = 1.19 g/mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 g
B
1.3x102 g
C
2.6x102 g
D
1.1 g