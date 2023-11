Magnesium is a mineral that's crucial to the body's function. It keeps blood pressure normal, bones strong, and the heart rhythm steady. The common forms of magnesium in supplements are Magnesium citrate (MgC 6 H 6 O 7 ), Magnesium oxide (MgO), Magnesium chloride (MgCl 2 ), and Magnesium lactate (MgC 6 H 10 O 6 ). List the following forms of magnesium in increasing mass % Mg.