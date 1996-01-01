14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The US EPA's regulatory limit for mercury (Hg) in drinking water is 2.0 ppb. A 255 L water sample was acquired from a lake and found to contain 2.3 ppb of Hg. How many grams of mercury are there in the water sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.3×10−4 g Hg
B
6.1×10−4 g Hg
C
2.7×10−4 g Hg
D
5.9×10−4 g Hg