14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The maximum allowable amount of nitrate, measured as nitrogen, in drinking water is 10.0 ppm (by mass). Calculate the correponding molarity of the nitrate ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.54×10−5 M NO3−
B
7.14×10−3 M NO3−
C
7.14×10−4 M NO3−
D
4.68×10−4 M NO3−