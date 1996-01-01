7. Gases
Effusion
7. Gases Effusion
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen and Bromine both have two stable isotopes. Hydrogen has 1H and 2H isotopes while Bromine has 79Br and 81Br isotopes.
This means that the acid HBr has 4 different combinations for molecules: 1H79Br, 1H81Br, 2H79Br, and 2H81Br. List the molecules from the lowest to the highest rate of effusion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1H81Br, 2H79Br, 1H79Br, 2H81Br
B
2H79Br, 1H79Br, 2H81Br, 1H81Br
C
2H81Br, 1H81Br, 2H79Br, 1H79Br
D
1H79Br, 2H81Br, 1H81Br, 2H79Br