Hydrogen and Bromine both have two stable isotopes. Hydrogen has 1H and 2H isotopes while Bromine has 79Br and 81Br isotopes.

This means that the acid HBr has 4 different combinations for molecules: 1H79Br, 1H81Br, 2H79Br, and 2H81Br. List the molecules from the lowest to the highest rate of effusion.