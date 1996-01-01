7. Gases
Effusion
7. Gases Effusion
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following statements are false.
i) The molecules from food responsible for its smell travel to your nose by the process of diffusion.
ii) F2 will effuse faster than Kr.
iii) The higher the molar mass, the higher the effusion rate.
iv) Effusion and diffusion are different processes.
v) Heavier molecules take more time to effuse.
Identify which of the following statements are false.
i) The molecules from food responsible for its smell travel to your nose by the process of diffusion.
ii) F2 will effuse faster than Kr.
iii) The higher the molar mass, the higher the effusion rate.
iv) Effusion and diffusion are different processes.
v) Heavier molecules take more time to effuse.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
i and ii
C
iii only
D
iv only
E
ii,iii and v