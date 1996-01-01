2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Group Names
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the element that is correctly described based on the periodic table shown below.
Identify the element that is correctly described based on the periodic table shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Element 4: A halogen that is a good electrical and thermal conductor.
B
Element 1: An alkaline earth metal that is not found in nature in its pure state.
C
Element 3: A transition metal that does not conduct electricity.
D
Element 2: An alkali metal that has very low chemical reactivity.