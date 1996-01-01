2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Group Names
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following general properties are matched with the correct group in the periodic table?
Which of the following general properties are matched with the correct group in the periodic table?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lustrous, silvery metals, less reactive in water - noble gases
B
soft, silvery metals that react rapidly with water - alkali metals
C
inert gases or very low chemical reactivity - halogens
D
nonmetallic, corrosive, found in nature combined with other elements - alkaline earth metals