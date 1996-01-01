1. Intro to General Chemistry
Mark picked up a granite stone on the Lake Superior shoreline such as the one in the photo shown below. He polished it and insisted that it is a chemical compound. Mary believes otherwise and insists it cannot be a compound. Discuss the relative merits of their opinions.
