1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
1. Intro to General Chemistry Classification of Matter
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify each substance as an element, a compound, a homogeneous mixture or a heterogeneous mixture.
i. nitrous oxide
ii. rainwater
iii. silver
iv. salad
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i: heterogenous mixture; ii: homogenous mixture; iii: compound; iv: element
B
i: compound; ii: homogenous mixture; iii: element; iv: heterogenous mixture
C
i: homogenous mixture; ii: compound; iii: element; iv: homogenous mixture
D
i: element; ii: homogenous mixture; iii: heterogenous mixture; iv: compound