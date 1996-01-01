7. Gases
Effusion
7. Gases Effusion
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
79Br and 81Br are isotopes of bromine. How do the diffusion rates of (79Br)2, (81Br)2, and 79Br81Br compare?
79Br and 81Br are isotopes of bromine. How do the diffusion rates of (79Br)2, (81Br)2, and 79Br81Br compare?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The relative rates of diffusion are 79Br2(1.000) > 79Br81Br(1.013) > 81Br2(1.006).
B
The relative rates of diffusion are 79Br2(1.013) > 79Br81Br(1.006) > 81Br2(1.00).
C
The relative rates of diffusion are 79Br2(1.013) > 79Br81Br(1.00) > 81Br2(1.006).
D
The relative rates of diffusion are 79Br2(1.006) > 79Br81Br(1.013) > 81Br2(1.000).