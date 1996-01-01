7. Gases
Effusion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the ratio of the diffusion rates and arrange the gases in order of their speed of diffusion: HBr, Cl2, Kr
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The relative rates of diffusion are Kr(1.000) > HBr(0.983) > Cl2(0.846).
B
The relative rates of diffusion are HBr(1.087) > Cl2(1.018) > Kr(1.000).
C
The relative rates of diffusion are Cl2(1.087) > HBr(1.018) > Kr(1.000).
D
The relative rates of diffusion are Kr(1.000) > Cl2(0.983) > HBr(0.846).