7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition of a 1.67 g sample of an unknown chlorofluorocarbon produces 407 mL of chlorine gas at 300 K and 746 mmHg. Determine the mass percent chlorine in the unknown chlorofluorocarbon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
68.9%
B
34.4%
C
58.6%
D
50.4%