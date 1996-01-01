7. Gases
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an air-filled tire that has a volume of 1250 mL, filled to a total pressure of 85.5 psi, and a temperature of 26°C. Calculate the mass of the air in the tire. Assume that the average molar for air is 28.8 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
856 g
B
125 g
C
8.53 g
D
0.0103 g