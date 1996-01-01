12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The partial structure showing the connection of atoms in niflumic acid is shown below. Complete the Lewis structure (including lone pairs), give the number of σ and π bonds, and determine the hybridization of C, N, and O atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23 σ bonds & 14 π bonds
Hybridization:
C, N, and O containing double bonds: sp2
C, N, and O containing only single bonds: sp3
B
23 σ bonds & 14 π bonds
Hybridization:
N containing double bond: sp
N containing only single bonds, C and O containing double bonds: sp2
C, N, and O containing only single bonds: sp3
C
30 σ bonds & 7 π bonds
Hybridization:
C, N, and O containing double bonds: sp2
C, N, and O containing only single bonds: sp3
D
30 σ bonds & 7 π bonds
Hybridization:
N containing double bond: sp
N containing only single bonds, C and O containing double bonds: sp2
C, N, and O containing only single bonds: sp3
