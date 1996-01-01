12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the structure of estragole (C10H12O), the fragrance found in tarragon. Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom in estragole and provide the number of σ and π bonds present in the structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hybridization:
C w/ a double bond: sp2
C w/ single bonds only: sp3
There are 23 σ bonds & 4 π bonds in the structure.
B
Hybridization:
C w/ a double bond: sp
C w/ single bonds only: sp2
There are 23 σ bonds & 4 π bonds in the structure.
C
Hybridization:
C w/ a double bond: sp2
C w/ single bonds only: sp3
There are 19 σ bonds & 8 π bonds in the structure.
D
Hybridization:
C w/ a double bond: sp
C w/ single bonds only: sp2
There are 19 σ bonds & 8 π bonds in the structure.
