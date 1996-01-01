C 2 H 5 Cl is produced by the reaction of chlorine (Cl 2 ) and ethane (C 2 H 6 ). However, minor products such as C 2 H 4 Cl 2 , are also produced in minuscule amounts. This minor products reduce the yield of C 2 H 5 Cl





A) Assuming that only C 2 H 5 Cl and HCl is formed, calculate the theoretical yield when C 2 H 5 Cl when 172.8 g of C 2 H 6 is reacted with 402.6 g of Cl 2