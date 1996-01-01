3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
C2H5Cl is produced by the reaction of chlorine (Cl2) and ethane (C2H6). However, minor products such as C2H4Cl2, are also produced in minuscule amounts. This minor products reduce the yield of C2H5Cl
A) Assuming that only C2H5Cl and HCl is formed, calculate the theoretical yield when C2H5Cl when 172.8 g of C2H6 is reacted with 402.6 g of Cl2
B) If the reaction produces 153 g of C2H5Cl, calculate the percent yield of C2H5Cl
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
310.12 g, 71.76%
B
366.31 g, 41.77%
C
436.23 g, 31.66%
D
510.19 g, 80.67%