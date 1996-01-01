The temperature increases from 24.9 °C to 43.6 °C when 1.25 g of calcium metal is allowed to react with 150 mL of 5.50 M aqueous HBr. If the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 769 J/°C, the specific heat of the final solution is 4.18 J/g·°C and the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL, what is the ΔH in kilojoules for the reaction?