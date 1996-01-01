8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a calorimeter with 200.0 g of water at 25.7 °C is 140 g of chromium metal placed at 73.0 °C. At a final temperature of 29.0 °C, the system achieves equilibrium. If the specific heat of water is 4.18 J/g·°C, what is the specific heat of the chromium metal in J/g·°C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.448 J/(g•°C)
B
0.598 J/(g•°C)
C
5.98 J/(g•°C)
D
4.18 J/(g•°C)