18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the titration of 0.15 M solutions of HClO4 and NaOH, what is the pH at the equivalence point? Choose a suitable indicator from the table below.
pH at equivalence point = 5.5; indicator = methyl red
pH at equivalence point = 7.0; indicator = bromothymol blue
pH at equivalence point = 9.0; indicator = phenolphthalein
pH at equivalence point = 4.3; indicator = methyl violet