In an experiment, 50.0 mL of 0.200 M HCl is titrated with 0.400 M KOH.

a) Calculate the initial moles of HCl present in the solution.

b) Calculate the volume of 0.400 M NaOH required to reach the equivalence point.

c) Determine the pH of the solution at the equivalence point.

d) Identify the pH titration curve for this experiment.