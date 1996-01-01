18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, 50.0 mL of 0.200 M HCl is titrated with 0.400 M KOH.
a) Calculate the initial moles of HCl present in the solution.
b) Calculate the volume of 0.400 M NaOH required to reach the equivalence point.
c) Determine the pH of the solution at the equivalence point.
d) Identify the pH titration curve for this experiment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 0.03 mol HClb) 25.0 mL KOHc) pH > 7
B
a) 0.01 mol HClb) 25.0 mL KOHc) pH = 7
C
a) 0.01 mol HClb) 25.0 mL KOHc) pH < 7
D
a) 0.02 mol HClb) 25.0 mL KOHc) pH = 7