15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The synthetic isotope 185W has a half-life of 75.1 days that does not depend on the initial concentration. A sample of 185W contains 1.38 × 1019 atoms. Calculate the number of 185W atoms present after 3 years.
The synthetic isotope 185W has a half-life of 75.1 days that does not depend on the initial concentration. A sample of 185W contains 1.38 × 1019 atoms. Calculate the number of 185W atoms present after 3 years.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.34 × 1015 185W atoms
B
1.88 × 1018 185W atoms
C
5.59 × 1014 185W atoms
D
4.23 × 1011 185W atoms