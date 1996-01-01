19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition of silicon dioxide produces solid silicon and oxygen gas.
What is the ΔSsys, ΔSsurr, and ΔStotal for the reaction? At 25 °C, under standard-state conditions, what is the spontaneity of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔSsys = 3.05×103 J/K
ΔSsurr = 182 J/K
ΔStotal = 3.24×103 J/K
spontaneous
B
ΔSsys = 182 J/K
ΔSsurr = −3.05×103 J/K
ΔStotal = −2.87×103 J/K
nonspontaneous
C
ΔSsys = 182 J/K
ΔSsurr = 3.05×103 J/K
ΔStotal = 3.24×103 J/K
spontaneous
D
ΔSsys = −3.05×103 J/K
ΔSsurr = 182 J/K
ΔStotal = −2.87×103 J/K
nonspontaneous
